Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Shares Purchased by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 7,405.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Universal Insurance worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,957,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 199.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 72,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 48,546 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the third quarter valued at $201,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 14.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,251,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,781,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UVE opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $20.15. The company has a market cap of $490.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Universal Insurance from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

