Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock Holdings Lowered by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 83.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,422 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 60.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 562,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,670,000 after purchasing an additional 212,824 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Unum Group by 19.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 130,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,395,000 after buying an additional 21,129 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Unum Group by 39.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 88,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 274.6% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 20,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 138.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.89. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

Unum Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

