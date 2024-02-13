Upexi (UPXI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th.

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Upexi had a negative return on equity of 42.51% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $27.35 million during the quarter.

Upexi stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.31. 1,099,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,152. Upexi has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $4.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

In related news, CEO Allan Marshall bought 90,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $84,600.94. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,754,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,073.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 117,678 shares of company stock worth $109,023 over the last ninety days. 41.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPXI. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Upexi during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upexi in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Upexi in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upexi during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

