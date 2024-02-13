Urban Edge Properties (UE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th.

Institutional Trading of Urban Edge Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 63.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

