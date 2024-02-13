USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires 343 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.3% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after buying an additional 202,945,771 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,614,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,663,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,703.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,355,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,636,000 after buying an additional 3,169,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,641,000 after buying an additional 2,688,472 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.49. 1,016,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,540,391. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $36.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.26.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

