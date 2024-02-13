USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,861 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $41.71. The company had a trading volume of 788,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,148. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.76. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $42.15.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

