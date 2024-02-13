USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.47. The company had a trading volume of 281,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,442. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.28.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

