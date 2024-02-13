USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. iShares Global 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.72. 51,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,427. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.47. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a one year low of $64.74 and a one year high of $85.92.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

