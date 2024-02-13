USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 127,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after acquiring an additional 12,260 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,839,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 453,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,811,000 after acquiring an additional 126,040 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.63. 916,805 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

