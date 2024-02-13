USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,032 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,616,003 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 807.5% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538,247 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 504.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,379,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,321 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,386,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $24,699,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of DFAX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.88. 244,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,193. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $24.53. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.25.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

