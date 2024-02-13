USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,138 shares during the period. FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs makes up 1.1% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 83.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 33.7% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 42,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 10,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 881.7% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 18,577 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs alerts:

FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

Shares of BUFR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.34. 788,027 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.60.

FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Profile

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.