USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CLF traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.26. 3,929,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,311,027. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.89. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

