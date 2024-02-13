USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 224.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,456 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RWJ. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 182.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 192.7% in the third quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 39,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 198.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 56,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 37,690 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance
RWJ stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.69. 40,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,048. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $42.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average of $38.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.
