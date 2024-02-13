USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 1,108.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 729,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668,675 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises 14.7% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $36,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JAAA. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,841,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 259.9% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 477,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,049,000 after acquiring an additional 345,073 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter worth $905,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 154.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 572,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,803,000 after buying an additional 347,057 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

JAAA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.54. 303,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,950. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.20 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.26.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.