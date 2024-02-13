USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Invests $316,000 in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 713,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,077,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 16,151 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 143,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 66,328 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:HYD traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $51.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,101 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.18.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

