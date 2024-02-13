USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,683 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 304,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,071,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,096,000 after acquiring an additional 267,097 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 29,604 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,023.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 552,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,538,000 after acquiring an additional 503,036 shares during the period. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,176,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,290,000 after acquiring an additional 64,189 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.42. 116,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,040. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.62. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $26.86 and a 12 month high of $35.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.