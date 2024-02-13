USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,262 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 129,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 20,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,724,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IQLT traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.33. 332,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,073. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.37. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.