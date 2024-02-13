USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 922 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 1,768.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $274,000.

EBND stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.54. 37,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,938. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.48. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $21.66.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

