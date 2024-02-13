USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Fortune 45 LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 58,986 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $98.48. The company had a trading volume of 92,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,257. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.49 and its 200-day moving average is $97.62. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $99.66.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

