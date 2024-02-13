USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $16,405,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 49.5% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 9,089 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,036,000. Summit X LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $59.09. 29,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,728. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $60.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

