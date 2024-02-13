USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) by 48.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PolyMet Mining were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the third quarter valued at about $322,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the third quarter valued at about $530,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in PolyMet Mining by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PLM traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 486,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,280. PolyMet Mining Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $408.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.52.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on PolyMet Mining in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PolyMet Mining Profile

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

