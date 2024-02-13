USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 235 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,132,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 346,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,495,000 after acquiring an additional 30,352 shares in the last quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.70. The company had a trading volume of 213,594 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.59.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.