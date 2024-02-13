USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 136,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 56.5% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.10. 643,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,638. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.96 and its 200 day moving average is $78.39. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.40 and a fifty-two week high of $90.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

