Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co decreased its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 21.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,165,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,666,000 after purchasing an additional 553,248 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 7.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,795,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,393,000 after purchasing an additional 131,170 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 9.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 794,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,584,000 after purchasing an additional 69,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,050,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $580,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:MTN traded down $5.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.67. The stock had a trading volume of 53,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,348. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.35. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.88 and a 12-month high of $258.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.88%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

