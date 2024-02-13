Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Position Boosted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $773,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,044,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 512.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,177,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $142.54 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.56 and a 200-day moving average of $131.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

