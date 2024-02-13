Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Purchased by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 486.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $449.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

