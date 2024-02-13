Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $362,618,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147,634 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $284,663,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955,040 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.07.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

