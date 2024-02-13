Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 41 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 115.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $401,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VGT stock opened at $518.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $343.39 and a 12 month high of $523.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $487.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.56.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

