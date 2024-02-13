VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $70.51

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $70.51 and last traded at $70.58, with a volume of 19547 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.19.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day moving average of $76.98. The stock has a market cap of $931.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

