Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Position Decreased by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

ESGV traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $89.79. 360,445 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.28. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

