Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Short Interest Up 46.2% in January

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 335,300 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the January 15th total of 229,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $65.07. 262,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.57 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.63.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8644 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 51.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

