Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Short Interest Up 46.2% in January

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 335,300 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the January 15th total of 229,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $65.07. 262,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.57 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.63.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8644 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
