Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 184.8% from the January 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTWG traded down $7.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.78. The company had a trading volume of 12,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,429. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.08 and its 200-day moving average is $170.15. The stock has a market cap of $849.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $148.12 and a 52 week high of $190.47.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.4797 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 370.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,736,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

