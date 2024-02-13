Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $3.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,166,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,330. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.79 and a 200 day moving average of $225.21. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $190.18 and a one year high of $250.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

