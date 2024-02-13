Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 149.4% from the January 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 36.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 892.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNDW opened at $68.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $70.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.57.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1604 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

