Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Receives $68.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.40.
PCVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCVX. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,754,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,454,000 after acquiring an additional 300,189 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,688,000 after buying an additional 68,904 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,614,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,609,000 after acquiring an additional 444,122 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $76.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 0.93. Vaxcyte has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $76.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.47.
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.
