Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Receives $68.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.40.

PCVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $409,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,063,505.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $409,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,063,505.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $736,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,208,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 145,566 shares of company stock worth $9,002,817 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCVX. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,754,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,454,000 after acquiring an additional 300,189 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,688,000 after buying an additional 68,904 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,614,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,609,000 after acquiring an additional 444,122 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $76.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 0.93. Vaxcyte has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $76.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.47.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

