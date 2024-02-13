Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Gould Capital LLC

Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.8% of Gould Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Gould Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 658.6% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,361,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,766 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 80,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 137,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.7% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 414,334 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 22,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.62.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.76. 3,439,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,672,379. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.86. The company has a market cap of $167.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

