Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,432 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up 2.0% of Knuff & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,857 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $4,114,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 4,375 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 450 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $414.63. The company had a trading volume of 337,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,256. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $412.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $283.60 and a one year high of $448.40.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.62.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals
In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vertex Pharmaceuticals
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- It’s time to put Shopify stock back on the buy list
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Waste Management: Is it a good use of your time?
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.