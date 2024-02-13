Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,432 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up 2.0% of Knuff & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,857 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $4,114,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 4,375 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 450 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $414.63. The company had a trading volume of 337,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,256. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $412.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $283.60 and a one year high of $448.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.