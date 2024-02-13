Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Gap Down to $13.43

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.43, but opened at $12.35. Verve Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 227,078 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

The company has a market cap of $775.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

