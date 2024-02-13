Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the January 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of VSDA stock traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $47.27. 514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.99 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average of $45.38. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00.
Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0223 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF
The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Check out these 2 winning semiconductor ETFs with low costs
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- AutoNation stock attracted some sneaky bidders
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- The Coca-Cola Company is ready to bubble higher
Receive News & Ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.