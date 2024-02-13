Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the January 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VSDA stock traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $47.27. 514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.99 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average of $45.38. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0223 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSDA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 176,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 111,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

