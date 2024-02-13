VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS) Shares Down 12.5%

VIQ Solutions Inc. (TSE:VQS – Get Free Report) shares were down 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 118,529 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 47,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.16.

VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$13.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.80 million. VIQ Solutions had a negative net margin of 33.20% and a negative return on equity of 103.26%. Analysts anticipate that VIQ Solutions Inc. will post -0.3216216 earnings per share for the current year.

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

