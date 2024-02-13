Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the January 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7,617.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10,055 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth $139,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBH opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $9.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.68.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

