Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Short Interest Update

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,580,000 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the January 15th total of 17,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas H. Shortt sold 47,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $25,396.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,172,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,333.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vroom

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vroom by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 25.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vroom Price Performance

Shares of VRM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.20. 1,361,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,324,655. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.04. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90.

Vroom’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Wednesday, February 14th. The 1-80 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, February 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying and selling vehicles. The company operates through three segments: Ecommerce, Wholesale, and Retail Financing segments. It also offers digital retailing services to dealers, automotive financial services companies, and others in the automotive industry; and vehicle financing solutions.

