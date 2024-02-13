Wag! Group (PET) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wag! Group Stock Up 6.6 %

Wag! Group stock opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Wag! Group has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $82.80 million, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wag! Group news, insider Adam Storm sold 13,227 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $26,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 855,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,832. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John P. Szabo, Jr. purchased 81,510 shares of Wag! Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $144,272.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,050,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,628,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,234 shares of company stock worth $254,435. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Wag! Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PET. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wag! Group by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 488,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 366,510 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Wag! Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. SVB Financial Group bought a new position in Wag! Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wag! Group by 3,514.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 36,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Wag! Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

