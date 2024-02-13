Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Update

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 86.4% from the January 15th total of 35,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wah Fu Education Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.33% of Wah Fu Education Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wah Fu Education Group stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,860. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.01. Wah Fu Education Group has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $4.88.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments: Online Education Services, and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

