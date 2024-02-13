Wanchain Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $46.25 million and $5.65 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00080850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00026200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00020438 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006624 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007235 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,652,641 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

