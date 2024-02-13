Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Sets New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $191.72 and last traded at $191.72, with a volume of 16344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $188.26.

The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.62.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,107,504. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.38.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

