Watchman Group Inc. Acquires 47 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Watchman Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up 1.6% of Watchman Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 411.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GD traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $267.00. 256,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,850. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $271.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.10 and a 200-day moving average of $240.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Alembic Global Advisors cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.69.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

