Watchman Group Inc. Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Watchman Group Inc. grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,287,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,719,000 after purchasing an additional 40,639 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $14,803,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in PayPal by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 45,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,556,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,036,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $79.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.94.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

