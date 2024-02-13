Watchman Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Watchman Group Inc. lowered its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the quarter. LKQ comprises approximately 1.5% of Watchman Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 16.8% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its position in LKQ by 8.3% in the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 339,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 26,033 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 7.1% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in LKQ by 16.4% during the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 30.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 668,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 155,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.34. 602,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,364. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.27. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $59.38.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

In other news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other LKQ news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

