Watchman Group Inc. Grows Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Watchman Group Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,265 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for approximately 1.4% of Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $233.28. 675,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,524. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.65 and a 200 day moving average of $205.93. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $155.31 and a 1-year high of $241.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.91%.

NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

